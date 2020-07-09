CRB Select New BoD

The Country Radio Broadcasters have completed their elections for the organization’s 2020-2021 Board of Directors. Returning as CRB Board President is Kurt Johnson (Townsquare Media), elected as Vice President is John Shomby and returning as Secretary is Beverlee Brannigan.

“I am proud to welcome the new board members and grateful to the board vets who continue on this year,” said Kurt Johnson. “This is a unique time for the Country music industry. I can’t imagine a better group to help guide all of us toward the industry’s center point, Country Radio Seminar 2021. Looking forward to a great year.”

The Board of Directors is made up of volunteer professionals from all areas of the Country music industry. A look at the new board can be found here.