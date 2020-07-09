iHeart Has Had Enough Of The 80’s

Totally 93.9, All 90s, All the Time is playing in Miami. iHeartMedia flipping the former 80s-90s hits 93.9 MIA to just the top 90s decade defining artists.

“Totally 93.9 is South Florida’s first all 90s station,” said Rob Miller, SVP, Programming iHeartMedia Miami. “In these anything but normal times, we believe our audience is craving a familiar and nostalgic listening experience that brings back fun memories of their high school and college years.”

iHeartMedia Miami group includes: WZTU, WHYI, WMIA, WMIB, WBGG, WIOD, WINZ.