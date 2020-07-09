Here Are The Nominees

The Radio Hall of Fame has announced this year’s 24 nominees in a total of six categories. Industry voting in four categories begins Monday. Listener voting in the other two categories begins July 20. Due to COVID-19 the 2020 induction ceremony will be a live radio broadcast in October. The exact date will be announced this summer.

NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY VOTING PARTICIPANT PANEL:

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

Mark & Brian – KLOS-FM

Bobby Rich-KFMB-FM San Diego & KMXZ-FM Tucson

Bob Rivers-KJR-FM Seattle

Donnie Simpson-WMMJ-FM Washington D.C.

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

Angie Martinez-WWPR-FM New York City

Matt Siegel-WXKS-FM Boston

Elliot Segal-WWDC-FM Washington D.C.

Bob Stroud-WDRV-FM Chicago

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

Sid Mark-Host, Sounds of Sinatra

Joey Reynolds-Host, WOR Radio Network

Cokie Roberts-Political Reporter, NPR

Suzyn Waldman-New York Yankees Radio Network

Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)

The Breakfast Club-Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, DJ Envy, Premiere Networks

Larry Elder-Salem Radio Network

Jaime Jarrin-Los Angeles Dodgers Network

Kim Komando-Host, Kim Komando Show, Westar Radio Network

NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY LISTENERS/RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE:

Music Format On-Air Personality

Whitney Allen-The Big Time with Whitney Allen, Westwood One

Bob & Sheri-The Bob and Sheri Show, Westwood One

Sway Calloway-Sirius XM Shade 45 Channel

John Boy & Billy-The John Boy & Billy Show, Premiere Networks

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Glenn Beck-The Glenn Beck Show, Premiere Networks

John & Ken-The John & Ken Show, KFI-AM Los Angeles

Stephanie Miller-The Stephanie Miller Show, WYD Media

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me-NPR

“2020 marks 100 years of radio and, while we regret that we cannot hold an in-person event this year, we’re looking forward to the excitement of a live, multi-location radio broadcast,” stated Kraig Kitchin, Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame. “I want to thank Dennis Green, Chair of this year’s Nominating Committee, and all the radio professionals who are volunteering their time and expertise to the difficult task of selecting inductees from such an impressive list.”

Green, Chief Revenue Officer of Sun & Fun Media and Key Networks, added, “I look forward to working with the Committee and to honoring the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame inductees during the special live radio broadcast.”