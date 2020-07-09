Here Are The Nominees

The Radio Hall of Fame has announced this year’s 24 nominees in a total of six categories. Industry voting in four categories begins Monday. Listener voting in the other two categories begins July 20. Due to COVID-19 the 2020 induction ceremony will be a live radio broadcast in October. The exact date will be announced this summer.
NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY VOTING PARTICIPANT PANEL:
Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)
Mark & Brian – KLOS-FM
Bobby Rich-KFMB-FM San Diego & KMXZ-FM Tucson
Bob Rivers-KJR-FM Seattle
Donnie Simpson-WMMJ-FM Washington D.C.
Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)
Angie Martinez-WWPR-FM New York City
Matt Siegel-WXKS-FM Boston
Elliot Segal-WWDC-FM Washington D.C.
Bob Stroud-WDRV-FM Chicago
Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)
Sid Mark-Host, Sounds of Sinatra
Joey Reynolds-Host, WOR Radio Network
Cokie Roberts-Political Reporter, NPR
Suzyn Waldman-New York Yankees Radio Network
Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)
The Breakfast Club-Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, DJ Envy, Premiere Networks
Larry Elder-Salem Radio Network
Jaime Jarrin-Los Angeles Dodgers Network
Kim Komando-Host, Kim Komando Show, Westar Radio Network
NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY LISTENERS/RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE:
Music Format On-Air Personality
Whitney Allen-The Big Time with Whitney Allen, Westwood One
Bob & Sheri-The Bob and Sheri Show, Westwood One
Sway Calloway-Sirius XM Shade 45 Channel
John Boy & Billy-The John Boy & Billy Show, Premiere Networks
Spoken Word On-Air Personality
Glenn Beck-The Glenn Beck Show, Premiere Networks
John & Ken-The John & Ken Show, KFI-AM Los Angeles
Stephanie Miller-The Stephanie Miller Show, WYD Media
Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me-NPR
“2020 marks 100 years of radio and, while we regret that we cannot hold an in-person event this year, we’re looking forward to the excitement of a live, multi-location radio broadcast,” stated Kraig Kitchin, Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame. “I want to thank Dennis Green, Chair of this year’s Nominating Committee, and all the radio professionals who are volunteering their time and expertise to the difficult task of selecting inductees from such an impressive list.”
Green, Chief Revenue Officer of Sun & Fun Media and Key Networks, added, “I look forward to working with the Committee and to honoring the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame inductees during the special live radio broadcast.”