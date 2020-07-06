Townsquare Names New DOS Jersey

Jessica Schwartz has been named Director of Sales for Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 and Top 40 WPST in Princeton. She joins Townsquare from iPlay America, where she was VP Sales & Marketing.

“Jessica’s experience, energy, passion, and knowledge of New Jersey made her the perfect candidate to join our successful team,” said Brian Lang, Market President/CRO.

“I am beyond excited to join the team at Townsquare Media! With a strong and diverse portfolio of broadcast and digital solutions, positive work environment and the best team in the market, I know we will continue to grow these two fantastic stations,” said Schwartz.