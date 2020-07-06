Marketing Webinar For Uncertain Times

NuVoodoo Media Services will present a free webinar July 8, Marketing in the New Abnormal. The presentation will explore the findings of a recent survey on marketing radio brands during COVID times.

The survey, Ratings Prospects Study XVI, was conducted in late June and included over 3,700 radio listeners, ages 14-54, across all PPM markets. The respondents revealed that they most rely on Facebook and YouTube to stay informed, with local radio news stations ranked in the mid-tier along with local newspapers.

“Despite the growing advertiser boycott in response to Facebook’s controversial decision to let organic content spread without a system of fact verification in place, our findings remind us just how powerful an influence the entire Facebook ecosystem (they own Instagram) has with a significant percentage of the country. Its ability to shape and influence public opinion is immense,” said Carolyn Gilbert, President.

Registration and additional information can be found here.