New PD At KC Classic Rocker

Dave Hill is the new Program Director at 101 The Fox/KCFX-FM, Kansas City. Hill joins Cumulus Media from iHeartMedia in Indianapolis where he was SVP Programming.

“Dave Hill impressed us with his pure programming creativity and vivid imagination. The Fox rules classic rock in KC, but we don’t take our legacy for granted. Dave’s fresh perspective and rich experience will help keep us on top,” said Brian Philips, EVP, Content & Audience, Cumulus Media.

“What a score! Most of my favorite things in one place – a legendary classic rock station with a pro staff, competition BBQ, and a football town all wrapped into one gig,” said Hill.

The 20 years experience for Hill also includes a SVP Programming post for iHeartMedia in Portland, OR and a PD stint at WBGG in Miami.