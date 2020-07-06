Singer Launches New Radio Show

Superadio and LOX Entertainment have signed an affiliation and sales partnership agreement to syndicate two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Tye Tribbett’s one-hour daily radio show. What’s The Word with Tye Tribbett, debuts in September.

Superadio President Eric Faison says, “Tye Tribbett is a star and this show will bring uplifting energy that is missing from early morning radio as well as the positive spirit that we all desperately need right now.”

Tribbett added, “I hope everyone is ready for authentic inspiration, real life issues through various perspectives, and hope beyond any opposition we may face in life. Through this show I intend to bring just that. With candid conversations, insightful and fun interviews, encouraging words and yes, music that touches the heart and brings joy to any environment. I couldn’t be more excited to let you know… WHATS THE WORD!”