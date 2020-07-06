New Market President iHM Charleston

AJ Punjabi has been named Market President for iheartMedia Charleston. iHeart Media operates four stations, WEZL-FM, WRFQ-FM, WSCC-FM and WXLY-FM, and multiple digital platforms in the market.

Punjabi comes to Charleston from Cox Media Group in Miami, where he most recently served as GSM. He also served as Digital Sales Manager for Cox Media Group in Atlanta and Athens.

“We’re excited to have AJ join iHeartMedia as our Market President in Charleston,” said Ron Hill, Area President. “He’s a dynamic leader with a proven track record of building strong relationships and success for his company and their clients.”

“What an honor it is to be working alongside the successful sales and programming teams in Charleston while representing some of the most iconic brands in the market,” said Punjabi. “My mission is to continue building on a winning culture that positively impacts our employees, stations and the communities we serve.”