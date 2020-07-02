Boston Pirates Agree To Shut Down

A little success for the FCC in its never-ending battle to beat back the pirates. The Commission says it has reached settlements with two Boston-area pirates, Acerome Jean Charles and Gerlens Cesar. Charles and Cesar have agreed to pay monetary penalties, admit to what they did, agree not to broadcast illegaly for 20 years and surrender all of their equipment.

In December, the Commission issued two Notices of Apparent Liability to Acerome Jean Charles and Gerlens Cesar for their apparent unlicensed operations of broadcast radio stations—Radio Concorde and Radio TeleBoston, respectively—in the Boston-area.

Cesar has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $5,000, and agreed to pay a further penalty of $225,000 if he violates section 301 of the Act or violates the terms of the Consent Decree.

Charles has agreed to pay a penalty of $4,000, and to pay a further penalty of $75,000 if he violates section 301 of the Act or violates the terms of the Consent Decree.