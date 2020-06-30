Extension And Podcast For Torre

ESPN commentator Pablo Torre will become the new, full-time host of the ESPN Daily podcast in August. The added job is part of a new, multi-year contract extension with the network.

The transition to Torre from original host Mina Kimes will start with Torre hosting select shows in July. Kimes will be joining the network’s NFL Live team as an analyst and will host The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny football podcast.

“Pablo, with his multi-platform and journalistic expertise, will continue bringing the top sports stories to life in new and insightful ways for fans as the host of ESPN Daily,” said Norby Williamson, Executive VP/Executive Editor, ESPN.

“I am wildly excited to accept the reins of ESPN Daily from one of my closest friends, Mina Kimes,” said Torre. “I love the show. I love its creative and journalistic potential. And I love the fact that Mina will no longer be able to make fun of me for being the last person on this planet to not have a podcast.”