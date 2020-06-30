Gracies Set To Stream

The 45th Annual Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, will be streamed virtually on September 10. The 2020 honorees will now be celebrated through a series of digital acceptance speech montages along with a virtual awards ceremony.

“The leadership of AWMF, which annually presents the Gracies as our largest fundraiser, has had one singular focus – to appropriately acknowledge and celebrate our outstanding winners in whatever manner is feasible this year,” said Becky Brooks, Executive Director of AWMF. “Therefore, we have made the decision to shift this year’s events to virtual experiences to ensure recognition of all winners in this very important year.”

The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets,including both commercial and non-commercial outlets.

The full list of this year’s honorees can be found here.