AT40 Starts Anniversary Celebration

A year long Golden Anniversary Celebration for American Top 40 kicks of Fourth of July weekend. Host Ryan Seacrest will relive some of the unforgettable moments on the chart from the last 50 years and artists will share their own personal AT40 memories.

Casey Kasem kicked off the show on July 4, 1970, adding tidbits and facts about the artists on the original countdown after finding a copy of “Who’s Who in Pop Music” in the trash can near the studio door. Seacrest took over the show in 2004.

Each week, all year long, the show will relive historic moments in music and memories from the countdown with a special feature-AT40 Rewind.