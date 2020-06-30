VPR Wins Public Radio Awards

The Public Media Journalists Association has recognized Vermont Public Radio with four awards. This year, 179 awards were presented to 84 organizations, from more than 1,300 entries across the country.

VPR was recognized with a First Place award in the Audience Engagement Program category for: Brave Little State: How Can Vermonters Drive Less. Second Place awards were also presented in the News Feature, Feature and Collaborative Effort categories.

“The PMJA Awards are especially meaningful because they’re judged by our peers at other public media stations,” said Sarah Ashworth, VP News. “As a public broadcaster, we are accountable to the community we serve. Over the last year we’ve focused on deepening our partnership with VPR’s audience through Brave Little State, so it’s a thrill to see the program recognized for that work in particular.”

A list and links to the VPR award winning programs can be found here.