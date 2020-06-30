This is How Radio.com Celebrates Independence Day

Entercom’s all-inclusive audio app will celebrate Independence Day with two exclusive music events on July 3 and 4 to remind everyone to register to vote, in partnership with When We All Vote.

“Party In Place” will air on July 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT across all Radio.com alternative stations nationwide. The three-hour event will feature exclusive sets from deadmau5, Disclosure, Major Lazer, ODESZA, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Toro y Moi, as well as a world premiere and unreleased music from Flume and Rezz, with a special career-spanning mix from Porter Robinson, all performing virtually from their home studios.

The following day, “Summer Bash,” will feature performances by Marshmello, Black Eyed Peas, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Kygo, Lil Jon, and Steve Aoki. “Summer Bash” will air at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on July 4 on all Radio.com Top 40 stations across the country.

“We’re looking forward to virtually coming together to enjoy incredible performances that will bring the festival experience right to listeners’ homes,” said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Entercom. “We’re especially proud to celebrate Independence Day by supporting When We All Vote’s important mission to increase voter participation, one of the most patriotic acts we can do for our country.”