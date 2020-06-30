Auto World Host Retiring

Bob Long, host of the long running Auto World broadcast, has retired due to illness. Long is passing the torch to automotive expert and long time friend Mark Evans.

Genesis Communications Network owner Ted Anderson said, “Bob Long has spent his years in broadcast building the Auto World radio show and will be missed by his fans. Bob has been a long friend of the Genesis Communications Network and we wish him success and health.”

Mark Evans has been an Auto World contributor for many years and a Master Technician who holds a patent on an automatic transmission cooler titled Transguard that sells world wide. Mark has helped fill in over the years when Bob was unable to broadcast and through his shared passion for all things automobile, we are optimistic about the future of this broadcast under his direction.