New GM/Chief Engineer WIHS-FM

Steve Tuzeneu is the new GM/Chief Engineer for WIHS 104.9 FM Christian radio. He starts his new job with the Middletown, CT station July 15.

Tuzeneu is no stranger to WIHS working there from 1985-1991. His 45 years of radio experience has seen him working at faith-based radio stations in Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

WIHS, is a live and local, Christian radio station between Hartford and New Haven, that broadcasts a mix of music, programs, news and local features.