Drew Murphy Joins APMG Board

Drew Murphy is the newest member of the American Public Media Group Board of Trustees. Murphy is Sr. VP, Strategy and Corporate Development, Edison International.

As vice chair of Southern California Public Radio’s board of trustees, Murphy will serve as SCPR representative in his role with the APMG Board. Minnesota Public Radio and SCPR both operate as part of APMG.

“We are fortunate to add Drew’s strategic experience and his passion for public media to the APMG board,” said Jon McTaggart, CEO, APMG. “His involvement within both the SCPR and APMG boards provides valuable insights that he brings to our discussions and decision-making.”