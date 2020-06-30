U2 Launching On SiriusXM

U2 X-Radio channel is set to hit the digital stream July 1. Programming kicks off with a two-hour mix-tape experience curated by the band.

The four-decade career of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen, will be highlighted along with conversation, culture, commentary and ideas from the band and guests. Biggest hits, deep cuts, live concert recordings and rarities, will be part of the program.

“Radio introduced me to music so you could say that radio introduced me to my life. It has kept me company all my life. Music dared me to dream outside the four walls of my childhood bedroom. Radio Caroline, Radio Luxembourg, all my heroes, far away at sea, pirate radio rocking me to sleep. Radio is all around, it is air you can be on,” said Bono.

The program will be carried on SiriusXM Channel 32.