Pags Celebrates Ten

Premiere Networks announced today that this month marks Joe Pags’ 10-year anniversary as host of The Weekend. The three-hour weekend talk program is heard on over 300 stations. Pags started his broadcasting career in 1989 in Palm Beach Florida.

“It is such an honor to be able to crack the mic every weekend and talk to wonderful people across the nation!” said Pags. “Time flies when doing what I love. I’m humbled that it’s been a decade! Looking forward to many more years to come.”

“The Weekend has been a staple of our talk lineup for many years, but Pags has taken it to another level over the past decade,” said Julie Talbott, Premiere Networks President. “Pags’ unique brand of talk and entertainment drives the show’s continued growth and success, and we’re so proud to celebrate this special milestone with him.”

In addition to his national weekend program, Pags can be heard daily on iHeartMedia San Antonio’s News Radio 1200 WOAI as host of The Joe Pags Show.