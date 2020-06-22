From D.O.S. To Market Manager

NRG Media has hired Allyson Hillman to run the Cedar Rapids/Waterloo market which includes KOKZ, KFMW, KXEL and KPTY. Hillman is headed to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers where she worked for Beasley as D.O.S.

Hillman is also a graduate of the 2019 NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training program.

“We are thrilled to have Allyson join NRG. She brings extensive experience in management and sales to the Market. She understands the importance of NRG’s mission to provide great local radio,” stated NRG Media President/CEO Mary Quass. “We are confident with Allyson’s belief that success comes from a positive culture and strength development that she will continue to develop innovative strategies for the market while providing great local radio.”