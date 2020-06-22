Larry Elder Premieres Documentary

Salem Radio Network host Larry Elder premiered a new documentary he produced June 19. Elder served as the Executive Producer of UNCLE TOM: An Oral History of the American Black Conservative.

Along with Elder (center, waving), premiere attendees included former U.S. Congressman Allen West, 2012 presidential candidate Herman Cain and media personalities, ministers and civil rights activists. The movie explores the the personal journeys of black conservatives

Tom Tradup, VP News & Talk, SRN described the film as, “a groundbreaking documentary that examines self-empowerment and individualism of black conservatives in a compelling, eye-opening perspective.”