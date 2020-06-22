Pride Anniversary Marked In LA

A campaign commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the first Pride Parade in Los Angeles has been launched by iHeartMedia. The campaign features a series of vignettes airing across participating LA based iHeartMedia stations along with personality, artist and celebrity voiced Pride messages and videos across the stations’ social platforms.

Terrestrial stations involved include: 102.7 KIIS FM, Alt 98.7, REAL 92.3, 104.3 MYFM and KOST 103.5. The campaign includes a virtual event, The #iHeartLAPRIDE Haus Party, that will stream live on June 26 on iHeartRadio’s PRIDE Radio.

“In commemorating this occasion and honoring the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles, we are reminded that real change only comes when people stand up for what is right,” said Kevin LeGrett, Regional President, iHeartMedia Los Angeles. “We are proud to stand together with all communities battling intolerance and racial injustice.”