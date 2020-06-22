A New Bay Area Morning Show

98.5 KFOX (KUFX-FM,San Jose) welcomed a new morning show today. San Jose’s Great Radio Experiment was created from in-house talent at the Bonneville Classic Rocker.

Morning host Joey V is being joined by KFOX radio vet and afternoon host Chris Jackson along with KUFX PD, Karina Farias.

“Congratulations to Chris Jackson, celebrating 30 years of rock radio excellence on KFOX. Joey, Chris and Karina’s unique chemistry has already resonated with rock fans all over the South Bay, said Brian Figula, Director of Programming Operations.