BMG Detroit Hosts Community Dialogue

Beasley Media Group Detroit is hosting Solutions Not Slogans. The Zoom event will bring together community leaders to discuss ways to bridge the gap between residents and the Police department.

The event call will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 7 PM and will feature Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Washtenaw Sheriff Jerry Clayton, Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Shiefield, Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly and Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit City Councilwoman Brenda Jones have not officially confirmed, but may also attend the zoom meeting.

105.9 KISS-FM (WDMK) On Air Personalities Mason and Angie Star, along with 105.1 The Bounce (WMGC) Morning Show Host Gello and The Detroit Praise Network’s (93.5, 98.3, 99.9) Randi Myles will host the Zoom conference call.

The Solutions Not Slogans Zoom conference call will be posted online for listeners to review on all BMG radio station websites.