Phil Zachary is the new VP/MM for the Saga, Portland Radio Group. The quick turn around follows on the heels of Bob Adams being dismissed on Monday.

Zachary brings 40 years of experience to the job. Most recently as the head of the Washington D.C cluster for Entercom Communications. Prior to that he was the VP and Regional Manager of the New England Region for Entercom. His resume also includes more than a decade as President/COO of Curtis Media Group in Raleigh, NC.