WUWM Has A New Content Manager

Ele Ellis is the new content manager of WUMW 89.7 FM – Milwaukee’s NPR. Ellis has spent nearly two decades working in public radio. Prior to joining WUWM, Ellis was PD for WKSU in Kent, Ohio.

WUWM’s content manager provides leadership and vision for the public radio station, which reaches 100,000 listeners weekly serving news and culture across southeastern Wisconsin. WUWM is listener-supported radio that is licensed to the University Of Wisconsin Board Of Regents and operated by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Letters and Science.