Big Redd Launches Syndicated Christian Hip-Hop Show 

Radio host and Christian hip-hop recording artist Big Redd has launched the syndicated radio program The Big Redd Radio Show. The weekly one-hour show includes Christian hip-hop, Christian pop, and rhythm and praise music.

“With everything that our world is going through, people need hope. They need inspiration. My prayer is that this show reaches people in an approachable, relatable, and refreshing way,” said Big Redd.

The Big Redd Radio Show already airs on 8 stations, including WAAW Shout 94.7 FM in Augusta, and WQCN-FM in Richmond. Check out the show at BigReddRadioShow.com.