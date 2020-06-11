65 Alpha Stations To Air Discussion on Race

Tomorrow Alpha Media will carry “United For Justice- A Day of Discussion” in over 40 markets across the country. The broadcast will address racial tensions in America and feature national and local voices fighting for equality and justice.

Along with personalities in Alpha markets, hosts will include Skyview Network’s Nick Cannon and Dana Cortez, Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, Tino Cochino, Big Boy, Jubal Fresh, and Radio Hall of Fame host Tom Joyner.

Joining host Nick Cannon will be Snoop Dogg, T.I., Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada, and Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Dr. Melina Abdullah.

Adding to the conversation Senator Cory Booker and Senator Kamala Harris discuss with Apple Music host Ebro Darden how the nation is being impacted and the steps we can take towards progress.