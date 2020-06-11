DeDe Hosting Live Event on Race

Tonight at 7pm CST Compass Media’s DeDe In The Morning will host a Facebook Live event about Race in America. She’ll have guests from four of her affiliate cities; Dallas, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and New Haven.
