After being fired one week ago, former iHeart Rochester hosts Kimberly & Beck are apologizing for racist comments (Kimberly) Ray made on WAIO-FM. They say the apology is not to try to get their jobs back but because they said hurtful things.

Beck says. “We will not attempt to make any excuses or explain what we said because it was wrong, it was ignorant, and inexcusable.” The one-minute video was provided to WHAM-TV and you can watch it HERE.