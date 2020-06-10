Are You in EEO Compliance?

The FCC plans to randomly audit 5% of stations every year to make sure they are adhering to the Commission’s EEO requirements. As Broadcast Attorney David Oxenford points out, 35 stations were audited this week. Stations must have 2 year’s worth of EEO reports in their public file.

Oxenford says audited stations must provide copies of notices sent to employment outreach sources about each full-time vacancy at the stations as well as documentation of the supplemental efforts that all station employment units with 5 or more full-time employees are required to perform (whether or not they had job openings in any year).

He says the outreach efforts are designed to educate communities about employment in the broadcast industry and to train employees for more senior roles in broadcasting. “Stations must also provide, in response to the audit, information about how they self-assessed the performance of their EEO program. Stations that are listed in the audit notice have until July 24, 2020 to upload this information to their online public file.”

Read Oxenford’s latest blog on this topic HERE.