Stone Finds A Home In Farmville

Perry Stone joins Classic Rocker WXJK-FM in Farmville, Virginia. Stone’s new gig is minutes outside of Charlottesville where he worked afternoons on Saga’s WWWV-3WV for seven years. Beginning June 22nd, Stone picks up the 3-6pm on the Rocker.
