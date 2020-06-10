Stone Finds A Home In Farmville

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Perry Stone joins Classic Rocker WXJK-FM in Farmville, Virginia. Stone’s new gig is minutes outside of Charlottesville where he worked afternoons on Saga’s WWWV-3WV for seven years. Beginning June 22nd, Stone picks up the 3-6pm on the Rocker.

