Former iHeart VP Launches Podcast Network

Matty Staudt’s Jam Street Media has launched a new network of podcasts, including a show with L.A. Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling. Staudt is the former VP of podcast programming at iHeartRadio and Director of Content at Stitcher.

“I have spent a career working with talent to create important and long-lasting shows. I want to make shows that break the mold, appeal to a diversity of audiences, and leave people feeling good about themselves. We are an industry that creates companionship and comfort, which is what our network will provide,” said Staudt. “I’m also looking forward to finding great independent producers who can use our knowledge of production and business to gain the audiences they deserve.”

Jam Street Media’s newly-launched podcast network features three shows:

Big Swing Podcast, a podcast hosted by Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling and longtime sports fan Cooper Surles with pro athlete guests, talking about sports, pop culture, business, and everything in between. It’s where athletes go to talk about sports.

Deep Dive with Vanessa Mdee, a talk show hosted by the International pop star and personality, featuring inspirational guests, personal stories, and poetry.

Deep Cover: The Real Donnie Brasco, features the true stories as told by the real Donnie Brasco, Joe Pistone, about his time with the mob. Sometimes the real story is better than the movie.

Added Staudt: “I am so lucky to have found our new Executive Producer, Amanda Rosenberg who will be working on several projects that celebrate women including “Wake Up,” the true story of a woman who lost her memories to amnesia and was shocked about what she learned when they started coming back. We are also working with several documentarians and reporters to bring their stories to podcasting.”

Jam Street Media has partnered with Acast for the hosting, distribution, and monetization of its programming.