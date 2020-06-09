Beasley Philadelphia Offering Advertising Grants 

Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia cluster is giving away $250,000 in advertising grants to local businesses.

92.5 WXTU-FM, 93.3 WMMR-FM, 95.7 BEN-FM, 97.5 The Fanatic and 102.9 WMGK-FM will all participate in the initiative to help support local businesses, which will take place from June 8th – June 21st. A total of five $10,000 advertising grants will be awarded per station.

Businesses must submit a 300-word essay on why they should be chosen to receive the advertising grant. Consideration will be based upon the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as community service, business culture and employee loyalty.