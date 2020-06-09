George Floyd Tribute Set

Cumulus Media and its Urban-formatted and Westwood One Urban brands will remember George Floyd Tuesday. 8:46-Remembering George Floyd, is set for Noon CST on the network. It will air on the 37 Urban-formatted radio stations in 25 markets.
“People are tired. They want Change now. They want Peace now. It is a beautiful thing to see people from outside of the African American community and from all over the world coming together to say enough! Let’s be the living generation that ends systemic racism,” said Kenny Smoov, VP, Urban Formats, Cumulus Media and Westwood One.
