Beasley Host Passes At The Age of 64

Beasley Media Group announced the passing of legendary WDHA-FM host Curtis Kay following a three and a half year battle with lung cancer. Kay was 64.

Kay fell in love with radio at the age of 13, while sitting on the stoop of his family’s Long Island home, listening to Dan Ingram on his small transistor radio.

The 40-year radio veteran launched his career in 1980, when Howard Stern hired him to work at WRNW in Westchester, New York. Kay eventually joined WDHA-FM within the same year, where he went on to work for nearly four decades.

“Besides being an enormous and passionate talent, Curtis was the salt of the earth,” said Beasley Media New Jersey Senior Vice President and Regional Market Manager Dan Finn. “He was such a kind person with an incredible disposition. I’m proud to have had the honor to work with him.”

“Curtis fought a brave battle with cancer for three and a half years and wanted nothing more than to be with his listeners and his station family on Horsehill Road,” said WDHA Program Director Terrie Carr. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his sister and extended family. He will be greatly missed by all of us.”