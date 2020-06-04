35-Year Host Out in Syracuse

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Syracuse.com has the details about Rich Lauber who is no longer with iHeart’s WBBS-FM after 35 years in Central New York radio. Lauber spent most of his radio years in afternoon drive and was also operations manager for the iHeart Syracuse cluster.

