Golf Anyone?

The world is salivating for sports to begin again. Until then, sports stations are finding creative ways to talk sports. Beginning Saturday 850 ESPN Cleveland is adding a golf show to its lineup—“Let’s Go Golfing!”

Hosted by avid golfer Tony Grossi (also the station’s Browns Analyst) and casual golfer Chris Oldach. Unlike most golf shows, “Let’s Go Golfing!” focuses on golf as a participatory sport rather than as a spectator sport.

Each week Tony and Chris will feature a different golf course from Northeast Ohio. The debut show features Legacy at Sweetbriar in Avon Lake, Ohio. The show will air live Saturdays from 8-9am on 850 ESPN Cleveland and the ESPN App.