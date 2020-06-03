Rudy Joins WABC Sunday Mornings

Starting Sunday, June 7, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani will host a Sunday Morning talk show on TALKRADIO 77 WABC. Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani is an hour-long talk and interview program airing at 10 A.M.

According to the station the program will take a courtroom approach to a weekly hot topic with an expert guest and listener interaction. The callers will act as jurors and Giuliani will offer a closing argument at the end of each show.

“New Yorkers want to hear the truth, and that’s exactly what we’re going to give them on 77 WABC,” said John Catsimatidis, owner WABC and Red Apple Media. “As U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Rudy prosecuted numerous high-profile cases, and his leadership as Mayor of New York, especially post 9/11, has been unparalleled. I am delighted that he is joining our on-air team.”

Giuliani already hosts a weekday, afternoon program on WABC, Chat With The Mayor.