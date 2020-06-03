2020 Radio Show Canceled

RAB CEO Erica Farber just made the announcement that the 2020 Radio Show planned for Nashville will now be a digital event. Here’s what Farber said, “As the radio industry and our entire nation face an unprecedented crisis, the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters commend radio broadcasters for your dedication to serving local communities and advertisers while enduring considerable hardship.

“Just as you put your listeners’ interests first, your well-being is our top priority. With that in mind and considering the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic, we have decided not to move forward with the 2020 Radio Show in Nashville as previously scheduled for September 13-16. Instead, we will produce a digital event incorporating the best of what the Radio Show has to offer.”

The 2021 show will be held September 21-24 in New Orleans. In 2022, the Radio Show will go back to Nashville October 5-7