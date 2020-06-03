Urban One Hosting Town Hall

Urban One will host a virtual town hall on the current racial and political climate in the wake of the George Floyd death. We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, will air Thursday June 4.

Veteran media personality Sybil Wilkes, former co-host of the Reach Media syndicated radio show, The Tom Joyner Morning Show, will moderate the town hall. The panelists will include NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, National Urban League President Marc Morial and others.

“We grieve with the Floyd family over the tragic murder of George Floyd and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who demonstrate and cry out for justice, which is long overdue,” said Cathy Hughes, Urban One Founder and Chairwoman. “Urban One has always provided a forum for these kinds of discussions, and we will continue in that 40-year old tradition.”

The presentation will stream live at 8 P.M EST on the Urban One brands, Radio One, Reach Media, TV One and iOne digital platforms.