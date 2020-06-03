Vegas Rocker Adds The Woody Show

iHeartMedia’s 93.1 The Mountain picks up the Premiere syndicated morning show as of June 8. AD Rowntree moves to the 3-7 p.m. drive time slot and he’ll continue voicetracking for iHeart in Houston, San Diego, Cincinnati and Tulsa.
