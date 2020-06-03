New EVP National Sales At Entravision

Chris Munoz is the new Executive Vice President of National Sales at Entravision. He moves to the Executive Leadership Team from his SVP Univision National Sales post.

“Chris is an experienced and accomplished executive in the media space and we are pleased to have him join the Entravision team and lead our national sales efforts. He is a proven strategic leader, a passionate advocate for Hispanic media, and possesses extensive client, industry and agency relationships,” said Karl Meyer, Chief Revenue Officer, Entravision.

“The Hispanic market is vibrant and growing and Entravision is well positioned with its loyal audiences and the significant reach of its multi-channel platform,” said Munoz. “I’m committed to building upon Entravision’s position in the market and delivering value for our advertising partners.”

Munoz will oversee Entravision’s national spot television, national spot radio, network radio and national digital audio platforms.