New CFO For Nielsen Global Connect

Chandler Bigelow is the new Chief Financial Officer for Nielsen Global Connect. Bigelow leaves the CFO post at the Tribune Media Company after 21 years.

“It is an honor to welcome Chandler to Nielsen Global Connect,” said David Rawlinson, CEO, Nielsen Global Connect. “Chandler brings extensive leadership and financial expertise, with a consistent track record of creating value. I believe he will be a key asset to our success, as we advance towards operating as an independent, publicly-traded company and define the next century of consumer and market measurement.”

“This is an exciting time to join the Nielsen Global Connect organization,” said Bigelow. “Never in our lifetime has data analytics for the consumer packaged goods and retail sectors been more crucially important. Nielsen Global Connect is a key institution within the global consumer marketplace and I am proud to be a part of it.”