Bonneville Fires Napear

Two days after he tweeted in caps ALL LIVES MATTER, and one day after being placed on leave, Grant Napear has been fired from his job as afternoon host at KHTK-AM Radio in Sacramento.

The following statement was read live by PD Jason Ross during Napear’s former co-host and former Kings player Doug Christi.

After being fired, Napear resigned from his position with the Sacramento Kings where he was the TV analyst for Kings games.

Napear was responding to a tweet from former Kings player DeMarcus Cousins, who asked him about his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.