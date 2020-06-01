Bumper Morgan Passes at Age 59

Scott Beels, professionally known as Bumper Morgan, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 24 at the age of 59 after living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for one year. Scott was surrounded by his wife Kim of 32 years, and his children; Christopher and his wife Azra, Stephanie, and Griffin.

During a radio career that spanned more than four decades, Bumper was a producer, DJ, and production director at many radio stations across the country. His first radio gig was in 1977 in his hometown of Phoenix, AZ at KRIZ, and he was inducted into the KRIZ Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bumper was on the air at stations including KZZP Phoenix, AZ; KPUR Amarillo, TX; KRIG Odessa-Midland, TX; KJ-100 Louisville, KY; B-94 Pittsburgh, PA; 13Q WQUE New Orleans, WGCL Cleveland, OH, KTFM San Antonio, TX; Y107 Nashville, TN; 104 The Core Nashville, TN; Oldies 101.1, WCOD, WXTK, Frank-FM and PIXY-103 Cape Cod, MA. His talent was recognized by the Massachusetts Association of Broadcasters in 2012.