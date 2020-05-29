Cox Names New CEO To Replace Kim Guthrie

Daniel York has been announced as CMG’s new CEO. York moves over to Cox from AT&T/DIRECTV where he was Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer of AT&T. Guthrie left unexpectedly earlier this month.

“I’m excited to welcome Dan as the President and CEO of Cox Media Group,” said David Sambur, Co-Lead Partner of Private Equity at Apollo Global Management. “He has an outstanding record of leadership in this industry, and of operating efficiently, creating strategic vision, and inspiring organizations to innovate and grow.”

York said, “I am excited to lead Cox Media Group, a company that has the most talented team and leadership in the industry. I have always admired and respected the unparalleled quality of CMG’s 90+ TV and radio stations, digital and advertising platforms, and the company’s unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity. The past few months have underscored that there is no substitute for the most important and valuable content in the ecosystem, market-leading local news and entertainment. I look forward to working with the Board and the CMG team as we continue to enhance our partnerships with our advertisers, content providers and distribution outlets to best serve our communities and millions of viewers and listeners.”