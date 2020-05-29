Brian Mayfield Joins The Radio Ink Podcast

Brian Mayfield, Executive Vice President of Ramsey Media, shares tips on steps they have taken in reopening their offices and how they continued to work with their affiliates and advertisers during the COVID 19 crisis. LISTEN
