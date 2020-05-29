New Jersey 101.5 Wins Awards

The Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Pro Chapter awards have been announced. New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM), Townsquare Media, has been honored with three awards.

The Spotlight Award went to Deputy Digital Editor Sergio Bichao and Reporter David Matthau. The top SPJ award was given for a story on how New Jersey judges minimized sexual assault.

Afternoon Drive Host Jeff Deminski won first place in the Blog category, for a portfolio of opinion pieces. . A judge for the SPJ described Deminksi’s work as “a rare combination of great reporting and heartfelt personal writing. I loved every word … well done.”

The team of Eric Scott, Director of Special Projects; Patrick Lavery, Afternoon Anchor; Louis C. Hochman, Digital Managing Editor; and Dan Alexander, Digital News Reporter won second place for Web Use. The award recognized the station’s on-air and online town hall event focusing on opioid abuse.

The full list of winners can be found here.