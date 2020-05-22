CPR Helps Feed Colorado Families

Colorado Public Radio’s Spring Membership Drive will help feed more than 4,000 families for a week. The just concluded drive raised more than $550,000 from more than 4400 donors.

Each gift prompted a match from The Colorado Health Foundation. The effort is in collaboration with the state’s five regional food banks and Feeding Colorado.

“While all non-profits are working to maintain revenue at this time, working together, we wanted to show our support for our community’s most needy,” said CPR’s Senior Vice President of Development, Jim East. “When we began this effort, we knew it would be a different type of campaign for Colorado Public Radio. We had never partnered to raise awareness and resources for another organization as part of our own fundraising efforts. Every non-profit is facing uncertainty and the collaboration clearly resonated with our audiences.”